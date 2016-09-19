10 quick, easy tips to refresh your home

Kitchen cabinet drawer pulls and door knobs are available in a wide variety of styles and finishes, including rubbed bronze which lends an earthy Tuscan feel to the heart of the home. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

More light will enhance the atmosphere of any room when you add a distinctive wall mirror like this one, with its rubbed gold finish, at Sterling Carpet One in Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

An easy and quick way to update the look of your kitchen is replacing cabinet knobs and drawer pulls with sleek, modern ones like these we found at Sterling Carpet One in Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Pick up a few new throw pillows, in soft touchable textures, to emphasize your color scheme and make your couch and other seating more inviting and cozy. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Update the look of your home by reupholstering a chair, sofa or other seating. Fabrics like these are among the many upholstery choices at Hobby Lobby in Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

As temperatures turn cooler, families will be spending more time indoors, so the look and feel of the home becomes even more important.

If, when you survey your living space, it seems more blah than beautiful, take heart. You can refresh your rooms with a few small changes that are quick, easy and—for the most part—not that expensive.

No matter what the design gurus are pushing as the latest and greatest in style, some pieces will pass the test of time. And a few well-chosen items can make a big impact—whether you have $100, $500 or $1,000 to spend.

Here are some ideas to help you start to tweak the look of the rooms in your home:

Think green

Incorporating plants into your interior decor is a great way to add life to a space. It's one of the easiest, most wallet-friendly ways to bring a creative element into your home—whether it's a tall cactus to accent a spare modern space or a full, lacy fern to create a relaxed boho vibe. You can either go big with a large statement plant or add a collection of succulents to create a focal point.

Replace cabinet knobs

Changing cabinet knobs and drawer pulls is a small, easy tweak that can update your kitchen in short order. The same can be said for the well-worn hardware on an aging dresser or other casegoods that you love but may feel a bit dated.

Knobs and pulls can be expensive, but they don't have to be. Check out the many affordable options at big-box stores, vintage shops and everything in between. The range of designs and finishes seem nearly unlimited. Go modern with a sleek, contemporary design with simple, clean lines or choose more decorative, traditional hardware—think of them as jewelry for the kitchen.

New bedding

A good night's sleep is so crucial to good health and, since we spend roughly one-third of our lives in bed, why not invest in the best bed linens you can afford?

You'll never regret investing in good sheets; buy the highest thread-count that doesn't bust your budget. The unmatchable feeling of luxury when you slip into bed will make you feel special—and there's probably no better way to end or start the day.

Refresh your curtains

Curtains carry a lot of weight when it comes to setting the tone for a room.

A pair of simple, white linen curtains conveys an easy, breezy feeling, while a pinch-pleat set elevates the tone.

Swap out throw pillows

The right pillow combination makes every room. Throw pillows are a great way to introduce color, pattern and texture.

Give your sofa a little love by replacing tired pillows with carefully selected new ones—and you'll love the effect. This small change will give your sofa new life as well as a little more longevity.

Invest in art

Artwork can have a dramatic impact on the ambience of your home. You may think $500 isn't enough to acquire eye-catching art, but there are many websites that offer affordable, interesting pieces of art that even the most budget-conscious can afford.

Check out Citizen Atelier and Tappan Collective, but don't overlook home decor sites such as One Kings Lane, Furbish Studio, Chairish and 1stdibs. Etsy is a great resource for finding new, undiscovered artists.

Another great way to keep costs down is to print and frame some of your own works or use fabric, such as a piece of embroidered cloth or a printed scarf, as art.

Utilize a rug

You can achieve big impact with the addition of an area rug. Whether it's a simple jute rug or a statement-making kilim, a rug is an easy way to add a wow factor to your space. And while some vintage rugs can cost an arm and a leg, they don't have to. In fact, eBay and your local flea market are both great resources for scoring reasonably priced vintage rugs.

Reupholster seating

If there's a bit of stretch in your budget, consider breathing new life into your chairs or other seating by reupholstering them.

The best part of choosing to reupholster is that you can keep a perfectly good piece of furniture that you love and transform it exactly as you envision, with the fabric you select—and fabric choices are endless. You can even work with an experienced reupholsterer to make some structural tweaks that bring the piece up-to-date style-wise.

Incorporate accent pieces

Consider investing in an accent piece for your home. This could be a coffee table, console table, set of bar stools or a side table.

Each of these items make a home look "finished," and you'll probably use them every day.

Collect investment pieces

Finally, if you have a little more to spend, consider replacing big-ticket items. This are items you've had for years, such as your sofa, dining table or bed. When purchasing items like these, it just makes sense to follow the old adage "Buy once, cry once." If you spend more money now on a high-quality piece, you won't waste money and time replacing it earlier than you have to. Of course, these are big decisions, so you should carefully consider each piece and how it will fit in with your taste now and as it evolves.

Ashley Trudeau, DomaineHome.com, contributed to this article.