1 Janessa's Midnight Movie Madness feat. Divine! begins at 10 tonight at Fire Hall Theatre. Miss Jaye is back with a double feature to help celebrate Grand Forks Pride. At 10 p.m., the documentary "I am Divine" will be shown, followed by "Female Trouble" at midnight. The cover fee is $10 and due to graphic content, it is recommended for audiences 18 or older. Info: (701) 741-3716.

2 Muddy Waters Clay Center is offering a basic wheel throwing and glazing techniques class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for nine Tuesdays, beginning September 20. Class size is limited to 14, and payment is due by Sept. 13 to reserve a place in the class. Register online at https://v1.bookwhen.com/mwcc.

3 The Rollin' On The River Inline skating marathon registration and packet pickup is from 5 to 8:30 tonight at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks. Age groups start at age 14. On Saturday morning, the marathon will run from 7 a.m. to noon at Choice Health and Fitness. Info:https://gfinline.com.

• The Chautauqua and French-Canadian/Metis Festival starts tonight at 9 with a bonfire, songs and storytelling at Old Crossing and Treaty Park, Huot, Minn. The event continues beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the final supper event at 6 p.m., and again at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the final Ca Claque Band and Dancers event at 3:15 p.m. Activities are free, but donations will be accepted.

• The Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays in Town Square on DeMers Avenue in downtown Grand Forks. Visitors can enjoy vendors, music and garden produce. Actors portraying Alexander Griggs and his wife, Etta, will give guided historical tours at 1 p.m. Info: tsfarmersmarket.com.

• Yoga on the Greenway, sponsored by representatives from the Altru Family YMCA in Grand Forks, is from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday on the grassy area of the Greenway near the Toasted Frog. Info: pmcenroe@gfymca.org.

• Blues on the Red is from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday in Town Square and features headliner Studebaker John and the Hawks from Chicago, with Left Wing Bourbon Soul Band from Eau Claire, Wis., opening the event. www.downtowngrandforks.org.

• The Annual History Rocks Car Show begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, with car registration at the Myra Museum Pavilion on Belmont Road, Grand Forks; cars, bikes, boats, anything goes; enjoy music by Kenny and the Classics, sloppy joes and root beer floats in the afternoon; (701) 775-2216.

• A free collections care and emergency preparedness workshop is being held Monday through Friday at the Prairie Village Museum in Rugby, N.D. The workshops are open to volunteers, board members and staff working in museums, libraries, archives and records management and all interested citizens. To register, email prairievillagemuseum@gmail.com.

• The Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra is hosting auditions for the 2016-17 season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at UND Hughes Fine Arts Center, Room 128. Info: To register, email Tyler York at ggfsopersonnel@gmail.com or call (701) 317-6648.

• Lakota Farmers Market is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lakota (N.D.) Community Center parking lot. Fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, eggs and canned goods will be available for purchase. The market will continue every Tuesday through September 20. Info: (701) 247-2454.

• The Heritage Village Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through September 28 at the East Grand Forks Heritage Village in East Grand Forks. Info: egfheritage.com.

• The 2016 Legends of Terror at the Myra Museum is seeking actors and actresses. Contact Leah Byzewski at (701) 775-2216 at the Grand Forks County Historical Society by Sept. 1.

• The Ember in downtown Grand Forks has live music at 7 p.m. Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday nights, plus other events throughout the month. For info and more events: The Ember on Facebook.

• Every weekend through Labor Day, Turtle River State Park has scheduled activities on Friday nights at 8 p.m., Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Info and details: parkrec.nd.gov/parks/trsp/events.html

