Minnesota looks to lure Amazon headquarters

Minnesota was among those excitedly jumping into the queue for the $5 billion project.

"With as many as 50,000 new jobs possible for Minnesota workers and families, I have directed Commissioner Shawntera Hardy and the Department of Employment and Economic Development to work with city, regional, and state partners on a proposal to bring Amazon's new headquarters to Minnesota," Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement Thursday.

Amazon, perfectly comfortable with self-promotion, made the possibility awfully enticing. The project, for which it is soliciting bids through Oct. 19, would be as complete a headquarters as its Seattle base, which it claims brought 53,000 jobs to the city as well as a nearly $26 billion payroll.

Minnesota checks many of the boxes Amazon says it is looking for. It clearly has "metropolitan areas with more than one million people" and "urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent," as proven by the state's 17 Fortune 500 companies already making Minnesota home. It is debatable — and people love to debate — whether Minnesota has Amazon's other two must-haves: "a stable and business-friendly environment" and "communities that think big and creatively when considering locations and real estate options."

But Dayton, a Democrat who has supported tax breaks and other incentives to lure economic expansion, says Minnesota would make a good home for Amazon.

"With two current facilities in Minnesota, including a recent expansion in Shakopee, Amazon has already seen the benefits of Minnesota's well-educated and world-class workforce, who live and work in strong communities with a high quality of life," he said. "Tomorrow, I will meet with Commissioner Hardy to discuss how Minnesota can leverage the assets that have made us one of the best states for business in CNBC's annual rankings, in order to prepare a compelling proposal to add this new headquarters to Amazon's already strong presence in Minnesota's diverse and growing economy."