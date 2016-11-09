Last night there were 349,891 ballots cast for 570,995 eligible voters for a turnout percentage of 61.11 percent.

That percentage is about on par with past general election cycles, but the vote total is a new record. The previous record was set during the 2012 general election where 325,862 ballots were cast, which in turn beat the previous record set in 2008 when 321,113 ballots were cast.

Click to read more.