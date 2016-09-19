Minnesota tops Green Bay, but loses Adrian Peterson

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) is pressured by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Fans look out from U.S. Bank Stadium before its inaugural game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Fans walk around U.S. Bank Stadium before its inaugural game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings won the border battle, but may have lost the war.

It was supposed to be all about showing off its new stadium, or its new quarterback, or beating hated rival Green Bay.

Minnesota accomplished all of the above Sunday night, as Sam Bradford shined in a 17-14 win at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But the team already missing preseason starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also lost veteran running back Adrian Peterson, focal point of the Vikings offense.

Peterson left the game in the third quarter, unable to put weight on his right knee. The extent of the injury was not immediately known, but he did not return to the game.

“It is really sad because of how close we are, but it is the next man up,” said running back Matt Asiata, who carried the ball six times for 14 yards after the injury. “That is what comes with this job. The next man up has got to step up and the coaches have trust in Jerick (McKinnon) and I to fill in for Adrian, and we are going to do that.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the game Peterson would have an MRI on Monday.

Peterson was largely ineffective, gaining only 19 yards on 12 carries, with Green Bay often lining up with eight- and nine-man fronts.

Guard Alex Boone put the low output on his and the rest of the offensive line’s shoulders.

“It’s on the offensive line. No matter what, that’s on the offensive line,” he said. “We have some things to work out -- and I’m really sick of having to say that. We’ve got to be big boys and grow up.”

Minnesota’s passing game, however, found success early and often. Bradford completed 22 of 30 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He was especially effective when targeting wideout Stefon Diggs, finding him nine times for 182 yards, including two receptions of more than 40 yards.

“(Diggs) is just one of those guys… when I first got here and sat down and started watching video, he popped,” Bradford said. “He just kept getting open (tonight).”

Diggs scored Minnesota’s only second-half touchdown, with Bradford putting the right touch on a 25-yard floater over the top of the Green Bay secondary.

“Sam made a great throw, and all I did was go out and try to make a play,” Diggs said.

Green Bay fought back late in the fourth, but a Trae Waynes interception cut off a Packer drive with 1:50 left in the game.

“It shouldn’t have to take us (falling behind) to get us going,” Packers receiver Davante Adams said. “We have to come out firing from the beginning because we have the ability. We just have to put it together, move fast and get back to playing the way we play.”

Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr said Zimmer had stressed the importance of those crunch time plays.

"It's one of the points of emphasis this year, two-minute situations, end of the game situations and getting stronger and playing better at the end of the games,” Barr said. “I think we did that tonight."

Bradford was able to shake off some early game jitters to connect on 16 of 23 passes for 175 yards in the first half, including a 44-yard play action pass to Diggs to set up a Blair Walsh field goal shortly before halftime.

“They say that Seattle is pretty loud, but that was probably one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever played in,” Bradford said. “It got very loud.”

The volume caused communication issues for the Vikings offense. Several times throughout the game, players broke from the huddle to wave the fans to quiet down.

“There were definitely times, especially after big plays, where it was hard,” Bradford said. “But I need to just get louder.”

Minnesota (2-0) broke its offensive touchdown drought in the second quarter with Bradford connecting with Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone with an 8-yard dart. The score was Minnesota’s first offensive touchdown since last year’s regular-season finale against Green Bay.

The drive lasted 10 plays for 56 yards, as a Danielle Hunter strip sack of Aaron Rodgers had Green Bay (1-1) punting from their own end zone.

After the game, Rudolph said he gave that touchdown football to Bradford.

“To get that first touchdown, it meant a lot,” Bradford said. “The guys here have been awesome. They’ve been super supportive from Day 1. Shaun Hill, he’s been there with me every step of the way.”

The Vikings nearly gave fans some early fireworks when Adams fumbled the ball on Green Bay’s first play from scrimmage. Andrew Sendejo recovered the ball for the Vikings inside the Packers 20 yard line, but coughed the ball back up to the Packers’ Randall Cobb.

“(The ball) was a little loose and the guy got his hands on it and poked it out,” Adams said. “I just have to protect the ball. It’s really easy to fix.”

Minnesota’s defense swarmed Rodgers and the Packers all game, with Brian Robison and Everson Griffen both recording strip sacks on the Green Bay quarterback. The Vikings forced four fumbles total, three by Rodgers.

The Packers struck first midway through the opening quarter. Aaron Rodgers found Jordy Nelson in the flat for a 1-yard touchdown pass, capping off a drive down a short field thanks to a blocked Jeff Locke punt by wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

Rodgers added a score on the ground with a scramble, and was 20 of 36 passing for 213 yards. Primary receivers Nelson and Cobb combined for 10 of those receptions for 115 yards.

Briefly

Minnesota and Green Bay combined for just 31 yards rushing in the first half.

Diggs is the first Viking to record back-to-back 100 yards receiving in a season’s first two games since Cris Carter in 1992.

Defensive tackle Tom Johnson, who recorded a sack early in the second half, left the game to undergo the league’s concussion protocol.

Attendance for the game was 66,813, a new Vikings home record.