MANDAN, N.D. — Authorities plan to bring charges against Green Party president candidate Jill Stein after she joined protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline in spray painting graffiti on equipment at a construction site Tuesday.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said his office is working up information through the state's attorney to pursue charges of trespassing and vandalism against Stein after video of her spray painting the blade of a bulldozer was posted online.

Roughly 150 to 200 protesters descended on the construction site two miles east of State Highway 6 around 10 a.m., and two bound themselves to bulldozers using the same type of casting material used by demonstrators last week.

Witnesses said pipeline construction workers left the area when protesters arrived, but Kirchmeier said no workers were present at the time. Kirchmeier said protesters chased away some private security officers who were on site before jumping onto equipment and vandalizing it with graffiti. Dakota Access did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kirchmeier said about 25 officers responded and observed people on horseback and protesters wearing masks, some "carrying hatchets and wearing goggles." Unlike last week's protest, officers did not attempt to cut free the man and woman bound to the construction equipment.

"Officers were pulled back from the area because it was determined at that point it was unsafe for them to go into the situation," he said, adding, "I don't believe we need to go in there and have physical altercations with protesters."

No arrests were made, but authorities are actively investigating Tuesday's protest and a clash Saturday between a few hundred protesters and private security personnel at a separate construction site "and we will pursue charges as needed," Kirchmeier said.

"This type of stuff needs to stop and it needs to stop now. There is nothing that is going to be gained from this," he said.

Cody Hall, a spokesman for the Red Warrior Camp and resident of Eagle Butte on South Dakota's Cheyenne River Indian Reservation, said he didn't condone the spray painting.

"We're peaceful. We've always been peaceful. And that paints a different image we don't need," he said.

But Hall said Saturday's bulldozing of areas that the tribe had identified in court a day earlier as containing sacred burial grounds and prayer sites, and the use of biting dogs and pepper spray on protesters, "put it into the feeling that we need to protect more."

"When they erased our burial sites, the game changed," he said. Dakota Access claims no burial sites were destroyed.